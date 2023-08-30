Innovative rural projects in Scotland awarded £240,000

Agricultural development projects aiming to tackle climate change and increase competitiveness have received funding worth more than £240,000.

Four projects have received grants from the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund, which encourages rural businesses to work together and share their knowledge and skills.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison will visit one of the projects at Marshill Farm in North Lanarkshire on Thursday to mark the announcement.

The farm is part of the Scottish Organic Dairy Goals 2023 project, a network of 21 organic dairy producers that share ideas and techniques to become more efficient and improve their environmental practices.

The network was awarded more than £28,000.

Ms Robison said: “Congratulations to all recipients of the Knowledge Transfer and Innovation Fund. Industry-led projects such as these prove that agriculture and strong environmental practices can go hand in hand.

“By providing this funding, the Scottish Government aims to help them share knowledge – supporting innovation and allowing them to become more efficient.

“We are determined to support our rural communities and businesses, which play an important role in achieving a growing, fairer and greener economy with wellbeing at its heart.

“That is why we are developing a Rural Delivery Plan, which will show how all parts of the Scottish Government are delivering for rural Scotland.”