500-tonne ship that ran aground refloated

A 500-tonne vessel that ran aground off the Isle of Skye has been refloated.

The 40-metre fish carrier, named Settler, has been escorted to Mallaig on the mainland after it was refloated on Wednesday evening.

The vessel ran aground in the Kylerhea and Glenelg area at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

Kyle and Portree RNLI lifeboats went to the scene, however by the time both crews arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm the tide had receded too far to try and refloat the vessel.

The four-strong crew of the 40-metre fish carrier were transferred to another vessel in the area to wait for the tide to return.

They boarded the vessel again on Wednesday morning and it was refloated on the high tide at 6.30pm with assistance from another vessel.

It was escorted to Mallaig by Mallaig RNLI lifeboat and will be assessed for any damage on Thursday.