Firefighters tackle major fire at property in Dundee

Firefighters have attended a blaze in Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA) Firefighters were tackling a large blaze in a Scottish city on Saturday evening. Plumes of smoke were visible across Dundee as firefighters tackled the blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 7.13pm alerting them to a property on fire on Dundee Road West. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the moment we have four appliances in attendance who are still tacking the fire. "There are three main jets, a thermal image camera and a height appliance. "We are still trying to get the fire out."