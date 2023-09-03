Man and woman in hospital following Fife road crash

Two people are in hospital after being involved in a car crash in a Scottish town.

Officers are appealing for information after a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a collision in Blackwood Road, Glenrothes on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 4.50pm, and involved a grey Volkswagen Golf and a grey BMW 1 series.

The male, who was driving the Volkswagen, was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.

The woman, who drove the BMW, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

Her injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The road was closed until around 9pm on Saturday while an investigation took place.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, of the Road Policing Unit, Fife said: “Our enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area on Saturday afternoon.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2799 of September 2.