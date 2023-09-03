Fire crews fight blaze at former nightclub for third time in a year

Fire crews are in attendance at a fire at a former nightclub in Fife.

Firefighters were called out to former nightclub Kitty’s, in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy at 2.46pm on Sunday and are continuing to tackle the blaze.

It is the third time in the last year the building has been on fire.

Nobody has been harmed by the blaze, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.46pm on Sunday September 3 to reports of a building fire on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and two height appliances to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

A spokesperson later confirmed that two of the appliances have now been withdrawn, but the remaining four appliances continue to tackle the fire.