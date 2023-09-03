Firefighters tackling blaze at farm in the Scottish Borders By Press Association September 3 2023, 10.52pm Share Firefighters tackling blaze at farm in the Scottish Borders Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4695436/firefighters-tackling-blaze-at-farm-in-the-scottish-borders/ Copy Link (SFRS/PA) Fire crews are battling a blaze that has broken out at a farm at the Scottish Borders. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday. No-one is believed to be harmed and firefighters remain on scene. An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.24pm on Sunday to reports of a fire at a farm in Eyemouth. “Operations Control mobilised seven appliances and two specialist resources to the scene. “There are no reported casualties. “Crews remain in attendance.”