Firefighters tackling blaze at farm in the Scottish Borders

Fire crews are battling a blaze that has broken out at a farm at the Scottish Borders.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called shortly before 8.30pm on Sunday.

No-one is believed to be harmed and firefighters remain on scene.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.24pm on Sunday to reports of a fire at a farm in Eyemouth.

“Operations Control mobilised seven appliances and two specialist resources to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance.”