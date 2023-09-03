Trade body urges First Minister to address rise in hospitality business rates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trade body urges First Minister to address rise in hospitality business rates

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

A leading trade body for hospitality has urged Scotland’s First Minister to address a multimillion-pound increase in business rates.

UKHospitality Scotland warned business rates will spike in spring, stating it will leave Scottish hospitality businesses in a “perilous situation”.

Ahead of the upcoming Programme for Government, UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson said Humza Yousaf must commit to ensuring business rates will not rise with inflation.

The Scottish Government launched the New Deal for Business group in April 2023 to help businesses thrive and promote a greener economy.

Mr Thompson urged the Scottish Government to move forward with recommendations from the group to review non-domestic rates.

He said: “After an extremely challenging year for Scottish hospitality with the chaos of the Deposit Return Scheme and ever-worsening cost of doing business crisis, the First Minister has an invaluable opportunity to set out a positive vision for the sector.

“Essential to delivering for hospitality is action on business rates.

“The expected inflation-linked rates hike in April could deliver a multi-million pound blow to businesses and a commitment from the First Minister that rates will not rise with inflation would give businesses the head-room they desperately need.

“With the vast majority of rates increasing last year and no offer of financial support, unlike in England and Wales, the business rates burden leaves many in a perilous situation and it needs to be addressed.”

He added: “Making such a commitment, alongside taking up recommendations to review non-domestic rates, would be a clear show of support to the sector.

“After years of wasted time and resource preparing for the Deposit Return Scheme, the introduction of a tourist tax and new charges on single-use cups, the sector would be grateful for this year’s legislative agenda to simply not include plans that are harmful to hospitality.

“The First Minister spoke of a ‘reset moment’ with businesses upon his appointment this year and, while there has been a shift, this can be cemented in his upcoming Programme for Government with clear action to address the enduring issue of business rates.”

Public finance minister Tom Arthur MSP said: “The Scottish Government has set out a strong non-domestic rates package in 2023-24, including the most generous rates relief for small businesses anywhere in the UK, taking over 100,000 properties out of rates all together.

“As part of this, it is estimated that around half of properties in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in Scotland will pay no rates this year.

“The First Minister has accepted the New Deal for Business Group’s progress and recommendations report in full, including those on non-domestic rates, and a plan to implement these recommendations is currently being prepared by the group.

“We will continue to do all we can to support businesses in response to the cost of living crisis, including pressing the UK Government for support with high energy bills and changes to VAT.”