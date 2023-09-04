Fire crews still working to put out blaze at former nightclub

Firefighters are still working to completely extinguish a blaze that started at a former nightclub in Fife on Sunday.

Crews were called to the Kitty’s site in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, at 2.46pm on Sunday, and are continuing to tackle the fire.

Six appliances plus two height trucks were on scene during the worst of the blaze.

It is the third time the building has gone on fire in the past year.

The nightclub closed in 2019, according to online reports.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed nobody was hurt in the latest incident.

A spokesman said: “We were alerted at 2.46pm on Sunday September 3 to reports of a building fire on Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised six appliances and two height appliances to the scene.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance.”

A spokesman confirmed on Monday morning that two appliances are still at the scene.