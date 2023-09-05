Motorcyclist dies after collision north of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Motorcyclist dies after collision north of Dundee

By Press Association
Police said the man was driving a blue Suzuki motorbike when the crash occurred (PA)
A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash north of Dundee.

The 22-year-old man was driving a blue Suzuki motorbike on the B978 between Wellbank and Kirkbuddo when the incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said a white Fiat 500 was also involved in the collision.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Fiat was unharmed in the incident.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to share any information they have about what happened.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2717 of Monday, September 4, 2023.