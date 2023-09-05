Motorcyclist dies after collision north of Dundee

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a crash north of Dundee.

The 22-year-old man was driving a blue Suzuki motorbike on the B978 between Wellbank and Kirkbuddo when the incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said a white Fiat 500 was also involved in the collision.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The 59-year-old female driver of the Fiat was unharmed in the incident.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the crash to share any information they have about what happened.

Sergeant Steve Livesey, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2717 of Monday, September 4, 2023.