Ukrainian teenager stabbed in ‘racially aggravated’ attack

By Press Association
Police are appealing for information over the stabbing (David Cheskin/PA)
A 13-year-old Ukrainian boy was stabbed and two other Ukrainian teenagers injured in a racially aggravated attack.

The Ukrainians, two boys aged 13 and one aged 15, were walking towards a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road, Edinburgh, when a group of eight young people approached them at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Two youths from the group assaulted one of the 13-year-old boys, leaving him with a laceration to his ear, and other members of the group then attacked the other two Ukrainians.

The 15-year-old was punched, and the 13-year-old was stabbed.

The injured boys were treated at hospital and the incident was reported to police on Monday.

Officers are treating the incident as racially aggravated and appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “I know there were members of the public in the area at the time of the attack and I am asking them to contact us with any information they may have.

“We are appealing for details on the group of youths, who were dressed in dark clothing.

“Perhaps you saw them somewhere else, did you see them running off? Any small piece of information could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2523.