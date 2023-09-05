Scotland’s police officers to get 7% pay rise as part of agreed deal

A 7% increase to pay and allowances has been agreed for all police officers in Scotland.

The Scottish Police Authority said the agreement, which will be backdated to April 1 2023, recognises the valuable contribution police officers make keeping people and communities across Scotland safe.

It said the agreement ensures a cumulative 12.35% increase in police officer pay since April 1 2022 which it said mirrors wage growth for the fire service and teachers.

The agreement also includes a commitment to commission an independent review to look at police officer pay and benefits, recognising the unique role of police officers in society as well as looking at potential approaches to ensure appropriate wage growth within policing from 2025/26.

Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “This is a challenging financial climate for policing and difficult choices are being taken to ensure we stay within the budget.

“Despite this, I am pleased we have now reached an agreement which recognises the valuable contribution of our police officers and the unique set of duties and requirements placed upon them. I am grateful to the Staff Side for their constructive dialogue.”

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) had called for a pay rise of 8.5% and last month urged officers not to report for duty when they should not be working.

The new agreement was reached following extensive dialogue and negotiation through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB) which is made up of representatives from the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, the Scottish Government, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS), SPF and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association (SCPOSA).

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Designate Fiona Taylor said: “I am extremely grateful to our officers for their professionalism, commitment to keeping people safe and the goodwill they demonstrate every day.

“Recognising and rewarding the hard work of officers is vital and I thank everyone who has contributed to reaching this agreement.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I want to thank all those involved for working in good faith to achieve this agreement.

“Our police officers perform an essential role keeping Scotland’s communities safe and this fair pay deal recognises the hard work and valuable contribution they make daily as well as this Government’s commitment to investing in policing.

“Police Scotland is a vital service, which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17, investing more than £11.6 billion since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.”