Lost grave of Scots soldier who died in First World War found and rededicated

By Press Association
The grave of 2nd Lt Boyd in Etaples Military Cemetery (MOD/PA)
The grave of 2nd Lt Boyd in Etaples Military Cemetery (MOD/PA)

The lost grave of a Scots soldier who died during the First World War has been discovered and rededicated after more than 100 years.

2nd Lieutenant Reginald Russell Boyd, 20, from Bishopton, Renfrewshire, was killed while fighting on the Western Front.

He arrived at the front on February 12 1916 as part of the 7th Battalion, the Border Regiment.

He was shot in the head on April 19 1917.

He survived the initial gunshot but died in hospital on May 4 1917.

The rifleman was originally buried at Etaples Military Cemetery, France, but over time the location of his grave was lost.

It was found after a researcher provided the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) with evidence suggesting it could be identified.

Researchers also found the grave of Private Frederick Little, of Carlisle, Cumbria, who was also killed on the Western Front.

Lt Harry Eaton lays a wreath at 2nd Lt Boyd's grave
Lt Harry Eaton lays a wreath at the grave of 2nd Lt Boyd (MOD/PA)

He was wounded on August 1 1918 by enemy machine gun fire and after having his wounds dressed was killed by an enemy shell, aged 19.

The location of his grave could not be established after the war. His grave was rededicated at the Raperie British Cemetery, Villemontoire, France.

The graves of 2nd Lt Boyd and Pte Little were rededicated on September 5 and 6 respectively.

The rededication services were conducted by Reverend Tim-Clarke Wood CF, chaplain to the 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland and attended by soldiers of the battalion.

Piper Jamie Killorn plays during the rededication service for Pte Little
Piper Jamie Killorn plays the Lament during the rededication service for Pte Little at Raperie British Cemetery (MOD/PA)

Reverend Clarke-Wood said: “2nd Lt Boyd and Pte Little were 20 and 19 years old respectively.

“The reminder that so many of our British troops who died during the First World War were very young.

“It’s a stark thought, the cost of war far outweighs any erroneous concepts of glory.

“That so often what is accomplished is bought with the lives of those who will never have the opportunity to fulfil all that they could otherwise.”

He added: “For me there is an emotional connection with these two soldiers because in my role as a padre I often interact with young soldiers and officers.

“It is an honour to be able to spend time recognising 2nd Lt Boyd and Pte Little and to declare within the presence of others that their lives mattered and, for us today, still do.”

The services were organised by the Ministry of Defence Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC).

Drummer Adam Grant performs are the rededication of Pte Little's grave
Adam Grant plays the Last Post at the rededication service for Pte Little (MOD/PA)

Rosie Barron, JCCC case lead, said:  “Both 2nd Lt Boyd and Pte Little paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, but their graves were lost in the fog of war.

“It has been an honour to play a part in rectifying this and to work with The Royal Regiment of Scotland to organise their rededication services.

“It is just as important today that men such as 2nd Lt Boyd and Pte Little are not forgotten and fitting that their memory is still honoured by their regimental family.”

CWGC director for France, Xavier Puppinck, said:  “It is a special duty of ours to welcome people to our cemeteries, and to be able to mark the sacrifice of these two brave soldiers with a new headstone more than a century after they fell, is an honour.

“These services of rededication give us an opportunity to renew our commitment to care for their graves, and those of their comrades, forever.”