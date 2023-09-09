‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to man who died after crash with ambulance

A “devastated and heartbroken” family have paid tribute to a man who died following a crash with an ambulance.

Pedestrian Robert Bromell, 39, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash with the ambulance on Corran Esplanade in Oban at around 1.35am on Wednesday.

In a statement from his family released by Police Scotland, Mr Bromell was described as a “loving Dad” and a “funny character”.

They said: “Robert Bromell, better known as Hogan to all his family and friends, with his cheeky smile and funny character.

“You would never not see Hogan without a smile on his face and a little joke to tell.

“It is a devastating loss and he will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving dad to his two sons Kaiden and Kai and an amazing brother to Emma, Phil, Dave and Theresa.

“As a family we are devastated and truly heartbroken right now. Life will not be the same without him.”

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts are with Robert’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them and they have asked for privacy.

“Our enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information that could assist, such as dashcam or CCTV, is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0198 of Wednesday September 6, 2023.