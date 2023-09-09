Body found during search for man missing from Inverness

A body has been found during searches for a man missing from Inverness for more than a week.

Police Scotland renewed an appeal to the public for information about the whereabouts of Grzegorz Ulas on Friday.

The 46-year-old was said to have left his home address on Cranmore Drive in the Smithton area of Inverness on an orange bicycle at around 10am on Thursday August 31.

The most recent confirmed sighting of Mr Ulas was around 7.15pm the following day at the Spar store on Barn Church Road in Culloden.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said on Saturday a body has now been recovered and that the man’s family have been informed.

“The body of a man has been found during searches for missing person Grzegorz Ulas, 46, in the Inverness area,” the spokesperson said.

“The body is yet to be formally identified but his family has been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”