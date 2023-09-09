Dispute blighting First Minister’s former school over, says union

Union leaders have declared a dispute with officials at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s former school in Glasgow over teachers’ pensions is “officially over” after securing guarantees over their future contributions.

The NASUWT called off a planned walkout at Hutcheson’s Grammar School in June on the understanding bosses were going to delay the transfer of teachers’ pensions to a scheme it claimed could see them lose out to allow for further negotiations.

Members previously argued moving teachers from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to the school’s alternative defined contribution scheme gave no guarantee of the level of income teachers would receive in retirement or any index-linked rises to their pension pots.

Staff formed picket lines outside the school over two days earlier this year over the row and the NASUWT warned in June further strike action was “likely” after claiming management told them in a private meeting the transfer was going ahead without delay.

However the union announced this weekend it has now reached a resolution with the school, which was also formerly attended by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

It follows a commitment from bosses to the staged reintroduction of a 3% salary enhancement above recommended pay levels for members and a 10-year guarantee on the level of employer contributions in a new pension scheme, the NASUWT said.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said on Saturday: “That we have secured this commitment to enhanced pay levels is down to the resolve of members.

“This agreement secures better pay and guarantees over pension contributions which will benefit our members.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, added: “This dispute is now officially over, following the first teacher strikes in the school’s almost 400-year history.

“Members should feel proud that through their strength they have secured a positive outcome from the employer.”