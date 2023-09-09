Police seize drugs worth an estimated £4m-plus between April and June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police seize drugs worth an estimated £4m-plus between April and June

By Press Association
More than £4m worth of illicit drugs have been seized between April and June in Scotland, police figures show (PA)
Police Scotland seized illegal drugs worth more than an estimated £4 million between April and June of this year, figures show.

Quarterly performance statistics due to be presented to the Scottish Police Authority on Thursday detail seizures of cannabis, cocaine, heroin and street valium, as well as a number arrests.

Seven men and three women were arrested in the Scottish Borders resulting in substances worth around £670,000 being recovered.

In Ayrshire, officers recovered cultivated cannabis with an estimated street value of £2 million.

Cannabis plants in Dumfries worth £261,000 were also seized and in Kirkcaldy, Fife, plants worth £740,000 were recovered.

Officers also executed warrants in Aberdeen and Liverpool as part of a county lines investigation and recovered heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine with an estimated value in excess of £115,000.

Class A drugs with an estimated value of £400,000 were recovered in Glenrothes, Fife, and a 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

Hundreds of thousands of street valium tablets were also seized around the country with at least 200,000 in the Glasgow area, 30,000 in Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, as well as more than 30,000 in the Lothians and Scottish Borders region.

Detective Chief Superintendent Vicky Watson said: “Police Scotland has a vital role in preventing illicit drugs reaching our streets and disrupting the nefarious activities of those engaged in serious organised criminality.

“We are all too aware of the terrible toll of drugs deaths in Scotland. The ongoing activity described in the performance report underlines our commitment to reducing the harm caused to individuals, families and communities.

“The encouraging figures underline that those working in partnership to deliver the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy continue to have a considerable impact on these illegal activities and are contributing to helping to keep our communities safe.

“These seizures will undoubtedly have a massive negative effect on the activities of those involved.”