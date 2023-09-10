Experts hail new blood stem cell donation service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Experts hail new blood stem cell donation service

By Press Association
The move has been hailed by experts (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The move has been hailed by experts (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A new centre for blood stem cell donations in Scotland has made it easier and quicker for people to provide and receive donations that could ultimately save lives, according to bodies involved in the service.

Blood cancer charity DKMS and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) revealed this weekend a woman named only as Gemma had become the first ever unrelated blood stem cell donor in Scotland at the new collection centre based in Edinburgh.

The two organisations, which worked together to establish the service, described the donation as a milestone marking the start of “transformative journey” for patients battling blood cancer and related disorders.

The service will substantially reduce travel time for Scottish donors, who previously had to travel to Sheffield or London to be assessed and provide donations, as well as facilitate faster cell collection for patients.

Gemma, an SNBTS staff member registered with DKMS as a potential donor since 2015, said: “I will always remember when I saw the email saying I was a potential match – you couldn’t scrape me off the ceiling, I was so excited, I ran to tell everyone. I couldn’t stop smiling.”

Helen Kelly, head of projects and operations at DKMS, said of Gemma’s donation: “Her donation exemplifies the positive change possible when individuals unite against blood cancer.

“We’re grateful for Gemma’s contribution and anticipate more transformed lives through future donations at the new Edinburgh centre.”

Dr Lynn Manson, SNBTS clinical lead for therapeutic apheresis services, added: “An Edinburgh facility will reduce travel time for donors and help ensure stem cell donations are available when needed.”

Both organisations are appealing to people aged 17 to 55 to register as potential donors. For details visit www.dkms.org.uk/register-now for more information.