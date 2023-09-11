Police appeal for information as search continues for missing teenage girl

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old-girl who was reported missing more than 48 hours ago.

Ellie McCann was last seen at around 6pm in Coylton, South Ayrshire, on Saturday.

She is described as 5ft 6in tall, slim build, with brown shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue top, black shorts and black trainers and was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Derek McDonald said: “Ellie’s family reported her missing last night and they are understandably worried about her as she has not been in touch with anyone as far as we are aware since she was last seen.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Ellie or who has any information as to where she may be to get in touch with us. We want to make sure she is safe and well.

“We’d also ask Ellie to come home. Everyone wants her to be safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3889 of September 10.