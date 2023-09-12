Nearly all domestic abuse charges were prosecuted in the past year

Nearly all domestic abuse charges reported to the Crown Office in the past year were prosecuted, figures show.

Prosecutors pursued 94% of the 30,139 charges in 2022-23 through the courts, including seven murders or culpable homicides.

The Crown and Procurator Fiscal Service released figures showing the number of reports of domestic abuse fell by 8% compared to 2021-22, when a total of 32,776 domestic abuse charges were brought.

In the past year, 2% of charges were dealt with by Direct Measures, an alternative to prosecution, including nine charges of rape or attempted rape, and one of attempted murder or serious assault.

Another 4% of charges were categorised as “no action” with the majority due to insufficient evidence.

Figures showed 639 rapes or attempted rapes were logged, along with 491 charges of attempted murder or serious assault.

In 86% of charges, the perpetrator was male, and 295 sexual assault charges were recorded, along with 145 “other sexual crimes”, and 161 charges of threatening to or disclosing intimate images.

The most commonly reported offences in the past year included threatening and abusive behaviour, at 27%, while common assault contributed to a quarter of reports (24%).

Bail breaches and other “crimes against public justice” made up 23%, while coercive control contributed to 5.8% with 1,753 reports.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said: “No-one should have to live in fear of a partner or former partner.

“The trauma suffered by victims – and children who witness these crimes – is profound and distressing.

“At COPFS, we recognise domestic abuse as a scourge on our society, to be tackled with every means at our disposal.

“We know that crimes perpetrated behind closed doors are every bit as serious as those which may be witnessed by many.

“Perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“Scottish prosecutors understand that robust and effective prosecution is crucial, along with the work of our justice partners, to building safer lives for victims, their children and all in our communities.”

COPFS’ national procurator fiscal for domestic abuse Moira Price said: “These new figures show that COPFS received more than 30,000 reports connected to domestic abuse in 2022-23. Some 94% of reports proceeded to court.

“Victims should be assured that Scotland’s prosecutors adopt a presumption in favour of prosecution in reports of domestic abuse and stalking, where there is sufficient evidence.

“Domestic Abuse legislation allows us to effectively capture a course of behaviour which builds a picture of abuse.

“Working closely with our counterparts at Police Scotland, we will do everything in our power to prosecute these crimes at the highest level possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of such offending to come forward, report it and seek support.”