Scottish firefighters to help with Morocco earthquake search efforts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scottish firefighters to help with Morocco earthquake search efforts

By Press Association
The quake caused devastation in parts of the country (AP)
The quake caused devastation in parts of the country (AP)

Two Scottish firefighters and a search and rescue dog have joined international rescue efforts to help those affected by the Morocco earthquake.

Dog handler and Crew Commander Gary Carroll and Coorie, based at Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, and Watch Commander Gavin Brown, based in Dundee, will help with search efforts in the country.

At least 2,500 people have died and some 2,500 more have been injured after a magnitude 6.8 quake struck on Friday night, according to latest UN figures.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) group have travelled to Africa as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (ISAR) deployed to Morocco through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

The SFRS team
Crew Commander Carroll (left) Coorie and Watch Commander Brown (SFRS/PA)

It is Coorie’s first deployment since graduating earlier this year from a training and assessment course provided by the National Fire Chiefs Council.

The two-year-old Malinois Belgian Shepherd will be able to operate as part of the UK ISAR and can help search in collapsed structures.

SFRS Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Bruce Farquharson, UK ISAR team manager in Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the devasting earthquake in Morocco and upon arrival there our team will be ready to join the wider effort to help as many people as they can with their specialist skills.

“Crew Commander Carroll and Watch Commander Brown will of course now be supported by Coorie who will be able to provide additional help to them, the UK ISAR team and the emergency services already in place in Morocco.”

Most of the destruction and deaths were in Al Haouz province in the High Atlas mountains.

The UK has scrambled a team of 62 search and rescue specialists and four search dogs and rescue equipment, as well as a medical assessment team.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK Government has sent immediate support to Morocco including a team of 62 search and rescue specialists and four rescue dogs to assist with the rescue effort.

“I remain in contact with foreign minister Bourita and offer my deepest sympathies to the people of Morocco after this tragic event.”

It is the second time in 2023 that SFRS has deployed firefighters to a disaster zone.

In February, Watch Commander John Aitchison, Crew Commander Steven Adams and Firefighters Tony Armstrong and Keith Gauld were part of the operation following the earthquake in Turkey.

The UK ISAR team responds primarily to overseas urban search and rescue emergencies on behalf of the UK Government.