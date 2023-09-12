Animal welfare charity appeals for information after pigeons found tied up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal welfare charity appeals for information after pigeons found tied up

By Press Association
Inquiries are ongoing (Peter Byrne/PA)
An animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a number of incidents in Glasgow where pigeons have been found tied up.

The Scottish Society for the Protection of Animals (Scottish SPCA) says there have been several reports of pigeons being tied up since April this year.

The incidents occurred in the south side of Glasgow, with the most recent happening near Calder Street on September 3.

A pigeon was found tied to a fence with thread wrapped tightly around its legs.

The bird was so badly injured it had to be put to sleep.

The Scottish SPCA’s acting chief inspector, Lesley Boyce, said: “We’ve had several calls regarding pigeons found in similar circumstances in the area, beginning in April of this year.

“The caller said they had also found three pigeons tied to a fence on Allison Street which they had freed.

“When our animal rescue officer attended this incident, the pigeon had black thread wrapped around their legs.

“Sadly, the thread was wound so tightly that it had cut off circulation to the pigeon’s legs and the bird had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.”

Ms Boyce added: “We would like to remind the public that it is an offence to deliberately harm or kill an animal.”

Police Scotland has also been made aware of the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.