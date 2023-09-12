Animal welfare charity appeals for information after pigeons found tied up

An animal welfare charity is appealing for information after a number of incidents in Glasgow where pigeons have been found tied up.

The Scottish Society for the Protection of Animals (Scottish SPCA) says there have been several reports of pigeons being tied up since April this year.

The incidents occurred in the south side of Glasgow, with the most recent happening near Calder Street on September 3.

A pigeon was found tied to a fence with thread wrapped tightly around its legs.

The bird was so badly injured it had to be put to sleep.

The Scottish SPCA’s acting chief inspector, Lesley Boyce, said: “We’ve had several calls regarding pigeons found in similar circumstances in the area, beginning in April of this year.

“The caller said they had also found three pigeons tied to a fence on Allison Street which they had freed.

“When our animal rescue officer attended this incident, the pigeon had black thread wrapped around their legs.

“Sadly, the thread was wound so tightly that it had cut off circulation to the pigeon’s legs and the bird had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.”

Ms Boyce added: “We would like to remind the public that it is an offence to deliberately harm or kill an animal.”

Police Scotland has also been made aware of the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents should contact the SSPCA on 03000 999 999.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.