Two charged after woman killed in crash

Two people have been charged after a woman died in a crash earlier this year.

Chinenye Vera Okonkwo, 33, from Nigeria, was on foot at the time of the two-vehicle collision on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, at around 7.40pm on February 2.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two people have been charged with road traffic offences.

The 29-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were reported to the procurator fiscal on Tuesday and are due to appear in court at a later date.

In a statement released through Police Scotland in February, Ms Okonkwo’s family said: “Chinenye was a wonderful, kind, intelligent young woman with a strong faith in God. She had a passion to succeed and whatever obstacles she faced were overcome.

“She was very family-orientated and always had time for everyone. Our lives will never be the same without her.”