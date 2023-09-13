Cosla offers council workers revised pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cosla offers council workers revised pay offer

By Press Association
Cosla has made an improved pay offer (Danny Lawson/PA)
The association consisting of Scottish local authorities has offered a revised pay offer for council workers.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) has made a two-part offer that will provide at least a £1,929 increase in salary by January 1 2024.

This means council workers will receive an increase of £0.65 per hour, or a 5% rise in pay. The workers will get whichever increase will grant them a better pay rise.

Additionally, council workers will receive another rise which means their total pay will increase by £1 per hour since March 31 this year.

Alternatively, they will be granted a percentage increase in wages depending on what salary they are currently on.

For instance, a worker on £10.85 per hour will have their rate increased to £11.50 from April 1 2023, and £11.85 from January 1 next year.

Full-time workers on £20,390 on a 37-hour week will see their salary rise to £22,860.

Those earning between £25,560 and £28,510 will receive a pay rise of 7.63% by January 2024.

For workers earning between £28,860 and £38,030, pay will rise by 6.58%.

Anyone earning £38,586 or above will receive a pay rise of 6.05%.

Cosla said the pay offer will cost councils just under half a billion pounds, stating it aims to protect frontline workers employed by Scottish local authorities, who make up 85% of staff.

Commenting on the revised offer, Cosla’s resources spokesperson Katie Hagmann said: “The reality of the situation is that as employers, council leaders have now made a strong offer even stronger.

“Council leaders have listened to the workforce and then acted on what they heard by adding additional council funds to get us to the position today where a revised offer can be made.

“We have also secured additional baseline funding from Scottish Government of £94 million, which will be built into the Scottish Government’s funding for councils from next year, that ensures the viability and sustainability of this offer.

“This is an extremely strong offer which not only compares well to other sectors, but recognises the cost-of-living pressures on our workforce and which would mean the lowest paid would see a 21% increase in their pay over a two-year period.”

She added: “Councils value their workforce and this offer will support those workers during a cost-of-living crisis, whilst also protecting vital jobs and services.

“We hope that our trade union colleagues will give their membership the chance to consider this strong offer.”

Unison has been contacted for comment.