Driver dies following road crash in rural Perthshire

A driver died following a multi-vehicle crash in rural Perthshire, police said.

A 69-year-old man who was driving a Mercedes car which was towing a caravan died at the scene, and a woman, also aged 69, was taken to hospital.

The Mercedes was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit Connect van and a Fendt tractor and trailer, at around 11.40am on Wednesday, on the A93 near Meikleour, Perthshire.

The driver of the van, a man aged 29, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment to minor injuries, along with the female car passenger.

The road was closed to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Road policing Sergeant David Farr said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened to contact us as your information could be vital.

“I would also ask anyone with any dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1348 of Wednesday September 13.