Scottish women footballers resolve equality dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scottish women footballers resolve equality dispute

By Press Association
The team had been set to take their case to an employment tribunal (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The team had been set to take their case to an employment tribunal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scotland Women’s national team have withdrawn legal action against the Scottish Football Association over equal pay and treatment claims after securing what skipper Rachel Corsie described as “parity”.

Corsie had been due to be the lead claimant in an employment tribunal case.

The players were demanding a contract stipulating equal pay and treatment compared to their male counterparts on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel, kit, plus medical and nutritional resources.

In a statement in December, Corsie claimed the action, which was being funded by PFA Scotland, was brought after “years of iniquity, disrespect, and in some cases abuse”.

In a new statement issued by the SFA, Corsie said: “I am glad that we have been able to find a resolution, avoiding the need for a tribunal.

“The legal route is one that nobody wanted to undertake but positive discussions have taken place during the intervening period with mutual respect, understanding and co-operation.

Rachel Corsie
Rachel Corsie said no-one had wanted to go down the legal route (PA)

“As captain, I believe we have a responsibility to push for the highest standards on and off the field.

“The Scottish FA has made significant inroads in this regard and together we are on an evolutionary journey.

“We are proud to have parity, not just for the current generation but more significantly for future generations of players.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell welcomed the development.

“The growth of women’s football is one of the Scottish FA’s highest strategic priorities,” he said.

“We have reiterated our commitment to equality – specifically with regard to commercial appearances, prize money distribution and resources.

“We must now look forward with a shared goal: to return to major tournaments; working together to bring success on the field that will in turn encourage broadcasters and rights holders to do more to bridge the value gap that remains the biggest obstacle on the journey to equality within the women’s game globally.”