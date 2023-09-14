Boy, 16, seriously injured in knife attack

A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a stabbing.

Police said the boy was at a bus stop across from Thorn Court in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, at about 12.20pm on Wednesday when he was approached by two male youths and became involved in an altercation.

The teenager was assaulted and stabbed, and the two youths ran off through Thorn Court.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The first suspect is described as slim, aged in his mid to late teens, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top and bottoms, with the hood up or a baseball cap on.

The second attacker is slim, in his mid to late teens, and he was wearing a light-coloured top with a bag around his chest.

Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening, but has since been released pending further inquiries.

Officers are gathering relevant CCTV footage from the surrounding area for any additional information.

Detective Inspector Nicky Beattie said: “At this stage the motive is unknown for this attack and a 16-year-old has been seriously injured.

“I am appealing to any members of the public who were in and around the area yesterday at the time of the incident to get in touch with us with any information, no matter how small.

“If you have any recording equipment, such as, doorbell or dashcams, please check the footage as you could have images which would assist our ongoing inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1542 of September 13, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.