Four charged over man’s death in 2019

Four men have been charged in connection with a man’s death more than four years ago.

Tony Ferns was in his Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, on April 18, 2019 when he was allegedly assaulted.

The 33-year-old managed to make it home to Roukenburn Street with serious injuries, but he then died with his mother Phyllis watching on.

Police said four men aged 37, 48, 54 and 67 have been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.