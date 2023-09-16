First Minister to travel to New York for Climate Week summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

First Minister to travel to New York for Climate Week summit

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to New York for Climate Week (Robert Perry/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to New York for Climate Week (Robert Perry/PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf will travel to New York on Sunday to take part in Climate Week NYC.

He is expected to meet with Under2 Coalition co-chairs for the first time on Sunday and will give a keynote speech at the Climate Week NYC Hub on Monday.

Mr Yousaf will use the speech to call on other governments and cross-sector organisations to not only pledge, but mobilise loss and damage funding, as well as a call for bold, sustained action to deliver on climate pledges and support Global South nations hit hardest by climate change.

He said: “For communities across the world, new climate shocks often arrive before there is time to recover from the last – and the recent UN stocktake of global climate action emphasises that loss and damage risks are still growing.

For communities across the world, new climate shocks often arrive before there is time to recover from the last – and the recent UN stocktake of global climate action emphasises that loss and damage risks are still growing

“It’s clear that Scotland can play a significant role in calling for greater international action as an outward-looking nation which has already shown global leadership. We have already put people at the heart of our international climate action, and will be calling on others to join us.

“Scotland has demonstrated that we are prepared to walk the walk where many others, to this point, have merely talked the talk. Collective action is needed to tackle the climate emergency and address the devastating effects of climate change, in particular loss and damage.

“Eleven years ago, we launched the world’s first dedicated Climate Justice Fund, which remains the only government-led climate justice fund in the world – something we’d like to help change.”