Police appeal to trace elderly camper missing for two weeks

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing an elderly man who disappeared two weeks ago.

Francis Johnson, 74, was last seen at the Glenbrittle campsite, Skye on Wednesday September 6, where he had planned to stay for a few days.

His camping equipment and car are still at the site but he has not been seen since.

Mr Johnson, an experienced walker and camper, left his home in Dorset on September 4 and booked at various campsites as he travelled across the west of Scotland.

Police said he was 6ft, of medium build, with grey balding hair and would likely be wearing outdoor clothing.

Sergeant Graham Cameron, of Portree police station on Skye, said: “Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.

“Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.

“If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch. Likewise, if you have given a lift to anyone of his description.”

Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting reference number 3266 of Monday 18 September 2023.