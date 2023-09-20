Police issue appeal after serious sexual assaults on Scottish island

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly subject to two serious sexual assaults within a fortnight on a Scottish island.

The two incidents involving the same woman are said to have occurred in the Creagorry area of Benbecula in the Outer Hebrides.

The first is alleged to have occurred between 10.30pm on Friday, September 8 and 3am the following morning.

The second is said to have happened between 1.15am and 2.15am on Monday, September 18.

The alleged assaults are both believed to have been committed by the same unidentified man.

He is described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build, clean shaven, with greyish white hair and an English accent.

An ongoing investigation into the incidents is being led by specialist detectives from Police Scotland’s national Public Protection Unit.

Detective Inspector Craig Ross said: “These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.

“We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances. I would urge anyone who may have information or who may have seen any suspicious activity to come forward.

“You can call 101, quoting reference 0205 of September 18.”

Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: “These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area.

“Local officers are supporting and assisting our national colleagues with this investigation. If anyone has any concerns or information then I would urge you to call 101, or approach any of our officers.”