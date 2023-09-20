Body found in search for missing pensioner

Police have recovered a body in their search for a pensioner reported missing from Elgin.

Catherine Stewart, 75, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at around 11pm on Monday.

Officers appealed for information on her whereabouts the following afternoon.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday a body had been found and while it had not yet been formally identified, Ms Stewart’s family had alerted.

They said: “The body of a woman has been found in Elgin during searches for a missing person.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Catherine Stewart, 75, who had been reported missing in the area, has been informed.”