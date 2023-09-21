Man to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise funds for suicide prevention charity

A man is set to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise funds for a suicide prevention charity.

Starting on Friday, Steven Burnside, 47, will take on the challenge in aid of Mikeysline, a Highland suicide prevention charity.

Mr Burnside, of Inverness, will complete the route of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon a total of 10 times, finishing on Sunday October 1 by running the official race, clocking up 262 miles in the process.

Steven Burnside after taking part in the West Highland Way Race (Steven Burnside/PA)

Speaking ahead of the first marathon, Mr Burnside said: “When I started running back in 2009, it was the Loch Ness Marathon that was my first race and it has been a special one since then – I have so many happy memories around the event.

“262 miles of road running over 10 days is likely to take a toll on me but the challenge of being able to pick yourself up day after day, to face the same routine and come through it with the amazing support of those around you is why I’m doing this for Mikeysline.”

Organisers hope Mr Burnside’s challenge will inspire other keen runners to enter the marathon, with entries closing at 12pm on Monday.

Malcolm Sutherland, event and race director of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running, said: “We wish Steven all the best for his incredible challenge.

“Taking on one Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is an achievement, let alone doing it 10 times in 10 days.”

Steven Burnside hopes to inspire others to take part (Steven Burnside/PA)

Mr Burnside added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me on my 10×10 Loch Ness Challenge and everyone who has donated so far.

“It means a lot to me but, more importantly, it will make a huge difference to people’s lives through the hard work and dedication of those at Mikeysline.

“So, on Mikeysline’s behalf, I give another heartfelt – thank you.”

Mr Burnside has so far raised more than £400 for Mikeysline.

If you would like to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lochness10in10