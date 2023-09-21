Man to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise funds for suicide prevention charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise funds for suicide prevention charity

By Press Association
Steven Burnside is taking on the challenge of running 10 marathons in 10 days (Steven Burnside/PA)
Steven Burnside is taking on the challenge of running 10 marathons in 10 days (Steven Burnside/PA)

A man is set to run 10 marathons in 10 days to raise funds for a suicide prevention charity.

Starting on Friday, Steven Burnside, 47, will take on the challenge in aid of Mikeysline, a Highland suicide prevention charity.

Mr Burnside, of Inverness, will complete the route of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon a total of 10 times, finishing on Sunday October 1 by running the official race, clocking up 262 miles in the process.

Steven Burnside
Steven Burnside after taking part in the West Highland Way Race (Steven Burnside/PA)

Speaking ahead of the first marathon, Mr Burnside said: “When I started running back in 2009, it was the Loch Ness Marathon that was my first race and it has been a special one since then – I have so many happy memories around the event.

“262 miles of road running over 10 days is likely to take a toll on me but the challenge of being able to pick yourself up day after day, to face the same routine and come through it with the amazing support of those around you is why I’m doing this for Mikeysline.”

Organisers hope Mr Burnside’s challenge will inspire other keen runners to enter the marathon, with entries closing at 12pm on Monday.

Malcolm Sutherland, event and race director of the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running, said: “We wish Steven all the best for his incredible challenge.

“Taking on one Baxters Loch Ness Marathon is an achievement, let alone doing it 10 times in 10 days.”

Steven Burnside, pictured against a Highland background
Steven Burnside hopes to inspire others to take part (Steven Burnside/PA)

Mr Burnside added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me on my 10×10 Loch Ness Challenge and everyone who has donated so far.

“It means a lot to me but, more importantly, it will make a huge difference to people’s lives through the hard work and dedication of those at Mikeysline.

“So, on Mikeysline’s behalf, I give another heartfelt – thank you.”

Mr Burnside has so far raised more than £400 for Mikeysline.

If you would like to donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lochness10in10