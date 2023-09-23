Baby taken to hospital after crash involving car and man pushing pram

A baby has been taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh on Friday.

Police were called to West Maitland Street, at its junction with Coates Place near Haymarket train station, at 5pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a man walking with a pram.

The 35-year-old man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary while the baby went to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

The driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

"Roads in the area were closed and reopened around 6.20pm."