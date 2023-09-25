Campaign launched to help potential online abusers alter their behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Campaign launched to help potential online abusers alter their behaviour

By Press Association
The Stop It Now! campaign aims to help potential offenders rectify their behaviour (Tim Goode/PA)
The Stop It Now! campaign aims to help potential offenders rectify their behaviour (Tim Goode/PA)

The police have launched a campaign targeting men who groom and abuse children online.

The campaign, entitled Stop It Now!, focuses on men who are either already offending or at risk of offending and directs them to support to help them stop.

Reports of online child abuse have continued to climb, with nearly 2,000 crimes recorded by Police Scotland between April 1 last year and March 31 this year.

During this same period, police carried out 700 investigations resulting in 500 arrests while 800 children were protected.

Specialist officers have already investigated 290 online child sexual abuse cases from April to August this year resulting in 149 arrests and 269 children protected.

The campaign highlights the consequences of offending for perpetrators and urges them to stop and seek help by contacting the child protection charity Stop It Now! Scotland for free, confidential and anonymous advice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Martin MacLean said: “Tackling online child abuse remains a key priority for Police Scotland, and this includes working with partners to prevent abuse and divert potential perpetrators from committing offences.

“Online child sexual abuse is not virtual – its repercussions are real, for the victims of these horrific crimes, but also for perpetrators.

“Grooming, indecent communication and causing children to participate in sexual activity are all serious criminal offences.

“We continue to build our cyber capability and expertise to identify child victims.

“Offenders need to understand they will be identified, arrested and will face the consequences of their actions: not just a conviction but the potential loss of family, reputation and livelihood.

“Abusers are responsible for their actions, it is up to them to take action and stop, to get help or get caught.”

Stuart Allardyce, director of Stop It Now! Scotland, said: “There is help to stop. It is easier for people to successfully change their behaviour through support than trying to change on their own.

“People who are worried about their sexual behaviour online can call us on our helpline.

“They can remain completely anonymous. We provide non-judgmental, confidential support to help someone stop their behaviour and keep children safe online.

“From the many people we work with and our research, we know that their frequent use, over long periods of time, of online legal pornography escalated to barely legal or extreme types of pornography and the viewing of illegal sexual images of children.

“Some of the people we work with discuss becoming more desensitised to adult pornography as time went on.

“Often, they feel trapped in a cycle of behaviour and require help with their mental health as well as their compulsive behaviours to take positive actions to break this cycle.

“If this is happening for you, don’t leave it until it’s too late to call. Many individuals who are arrested for this type of offence tell us they wish they had known there was support to help.

“We also work with families and friends impacted by the arrest of a loved one for viewing illegal images or engaging in illegal conversations online.

“From our experience, we know the devastation that can ensue once someone is arrested and the number of lives that can be changed forever.”