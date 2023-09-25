Elderly patient onboard an ambulance dies after crash with taxi

An elderly patient died after a crash between an ambulance and a taxi, police said.

The collision happened at a crossroads in the east end of Glasgow on Sunday, just before 10.30am.

An ambulance transporting the 71-year-old woman crashed with a taxi at the junction of London Road and Arcadia Street.

The patient died at the scene despite efforts to save her, and her family were informed.

A 38-year-old paramedic who was travelling in the ambulance was also injured. He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

The female paramedic who was driving, and the male taxi driver, did not require hospital treatment.

Sergeant Andrew Coutts, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the lady who died and extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“The incident took place at a busy junction and I am appealing to anyone who was on London Road or Arcadia Street around 10.25am on Sunday morning, particularly those with dashcam footage, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1101 of Sunday 24 September.”