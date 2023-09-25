Body found in Glasgow amid search for missing man

Police found a body in Glasgow on Monday during a search for a missing man.

The man has yet to be formally identified, but the family of Dean Clark, 29, who has been reported missing, was informed.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Clark was last seen at about 10.15pm on Sunday at Cambusmore Place, Glasgow.

Inspector Lisa MacDonald of Shettleston police station previously said Police Scotland were “very concerned for Dean’s welfare” and urged anyone with information to come forward.