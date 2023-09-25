Emergency services tackling blaze at Ayr Station Hotel

Fire crews are battling a blaze which has broken out at a train station hotel in South Ayrshire.

Firefighters were dispatched after being informed of a blaze at Ayr Station Hotel shortly after 5.30pm on Monday.

ScotRail confirmed the incident has caused disruption to train services.

The fire service sent 13 appliances to the scene, where crews continue to tackle the fire.

⚠️ NEW: We have had reports of a fire on a property near the railway at Ayr station. We’re working closely with emergency services during this time and will keep you updated. Services will be unable to call at Ayr station until it is deemed safe to do so. ^Paul pic.twitter.com/zpKv6EyKsU — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 25, 2023

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.37pm to reports of a fire in the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“Operation control sent 13 appliances to the scene while crews are working to extinguish the fire.”

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “Due to a fire at a property near the railway, trains are currently unable to call at Ayr station and we will be unable to until it is deemed safe to do so.

“All staff and customers have vacated the station. We are working closely with the emergency services.

“As a result of this incident, Glasgow Central to Ayr services will start and terminate at Kilwinning and Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.

“We are operating replacement buses on the affected route and rail tickets are accepted on local bus routes, including Stagecoach West and McGills, at no extra cost.”