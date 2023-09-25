Parts of M9 remain shut as police receive ‘report of concern’ for person By Press Association September 25 2023, 9.11pm Share Parts of M9 remain shut as police receive ‘report of concern’ for person Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4757816/parts-of-m9-remain-shut-as-police-receive-report-of-concern-for-person/ Copy Link Police said diversions were in place (Andrew Milligan/PA) Parts of the M9 motorway near Falkirk remain shut after police received reports of concern for a person. The motorway at junction seven is closed while emergency services are at the scene. Diversions have been in place since about 7pm and the nearby M876 has one lane closed. Police Scotland tweeted: “Following a report of concern for a person, the M9 at junction 7 is closed in both directions. “The M876 has one lane closed. Emergency services are in attendance. “Diversions are in place, and motorists are thanked for their patience.”