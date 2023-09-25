Views sought on Police Conduct Bill to ensure transparency in investigations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views sought on Police Conduct Bill to ensure transparency in investigations

By Press Association
Lady Elish Angiolini called for changes in the way police misconduct allegations are handled (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Views are being sought on a new Bill to ensure investigations into police misconduct are more transparent and effective.

The Police (Ethics, Conduct and Scrutiny) (Scotland) Bill, will require Police Scotland to have a statutory code of ethics, including a duty of candour, and would make changes relating to the handling of police conduct, including procedures dealing with senior and former officers.

The Bill will also increase the functions of the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) and introduce an advisory board for PIRC.

It will improve vetting procedures through the creation of a Scottish police barred list and police advisory list.

The lists will provide information about officers who have been subject to disciplinary action or who have been dismissed.

It will also list those who would have been dismissed if they were still employed by Police Scotland.

Audrey Nicoll MSP
Audrey Nicoll said they wanted to hear from those with experience of the complaints process (Jane Barlow/PA)

The proposed changes are in response to recommendations made by an independent review of police complaints handling, investigations and misconduct.

The reforms are being led by Lady Elish Angiolini.

Lady Angiolini has long worked on improving policing in her role as a solicitor.

In 2017 she published a report on deaths in police custody, commissioned by the UK Home office.

In 2018 she was appointed by the Scottish Government to look into how police investigate serious incidents and alleged misconduct.

Last year, she was made chairwoman of the independent inquiry into the murder of Sarah Everard.

As the inquiry launched on Tuesday, criminal justice committee convener Audrey Nicoll said: “For a number of years, concerns have been raised about the process of investigating misconduct allegations about Scotland’s police officers.

“In particular, in cases where officers were able to retire or resign before facing disciplinary hearings.

“Lady Eilish Angiolini’s review made recommendations aiming to strengthen public confidence in policing in Scotland and improving the transparency and accountability of the complaints process.

“We want to understand whether this Bill will achieve those aims.

She added: “We are keen to hear views from those with experience of the complaints process, those working in policing and the wider justice sector.

“We’re keen to learn their views on the proposals in the Bill, if any proposals should go further, and whether they feel anything is missing which should also be included.”

Members of the public can make their views known by visiting the Scottish Parliament’s website https://yourviews.parliament.scot/justice/police-ethics-conduct-and-scrutiny-bill.

The call for views closes on Friday December 8 2023.

Police Scotland and PIRC were contacted for comment.