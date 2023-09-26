Fire crews battle to put out blaze at train station hotel

Firefighters are working to fully extinguish a blaze at a train station hotel in South Ayrshire which they were first alerted about on Monday evening.

Multiple crews were sent to deal with the fire at Ayr Station Hotel shortly after 5.30pm on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson (SFRS) later confirmed a total of 15 appliances were deployed to the scene to deal with the fire at its height.

Five appliances were still in attendance on Tuesday morning and Police Scotland said a number of road closures remained in place to allow them to do their work.

We remain at the fire at Station Hotel, Ayr. At present, we have five appliances at the incident where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/SW0rBbglyf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) September 26, 2023

Eyewitnesses said on social media the fire had caused roofs and a spire to collapse.

ScotRail also confirmed the incident has caused disruption to local train services, with reports online of no trains getting into Ayr Station.

An SFRS spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “We still have a number of firefighters on scene at a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At present, this morning, Tuesday September 26, we have five appliances in total at the incident where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“Initially, we were alerted at 5.37pm on Monday September 25 to reports of a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At its height, operations control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported.”