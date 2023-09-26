Greenhouse gas emissions increase by 4% after ‘industry bounceback’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Greenhouse gas emissions increase by 4% after ‘industry bounceback’

By Press Association
Greenhouse gases emissions have increased on 2021 levels, but remain lower than before the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Greenhouse gases emissions have increased on 2021 levels, but remain lower than before the pandemic (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Greenhouse gas emissions in Scotland increased by 4% due to industry recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, figures show.

Statistics released by the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) showed the total greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in Scotland were 10.5 megatonnes in 2022, up from 10.1 the previous year.

However, the emissions are still significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels of 11.4 megatonnes, a 7.3% reduction.

Sepa’s annual Scottish pollution release inventory (SPRI) estimates the global warming potential of the emissions to have increased by 2.7% since 2021 but the 2022 rate is 0.93 megatonnes less than 2019, showing a longer-term downward trend.

The data provides a valuable picture of the amount of pollutants released from Sepa-regulated industrial sites.

Analysis by the environmental agency suggests the increase has been caused by an “industry bounceback” after construction, manufacturing and mining firms were impacted by pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile, figures showed that carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions, which dominate the greenhouse gas trend, increased by 4.1%, or by 0.4 megatonnes, on 2021, but were 0.8 megatonnes lower than 2019 levels.

The findings also show that the energy sector remains the highest emitter in Scotland, accounting for 44.7% of overall greenhouse gas emissions.

The sector reported a 7.2% increase in 2022 due to production demand, and output was responsible for 47.1% of overall Co2 emissions, 10.7% of methane and 78.3% of nitrous oxide.

David Pirie, executive director of Sepa, said: “There is a strong relationship between our environment and our economy, and meeting Scotland’s climate targets will require a collective effort from all sectors.

“Sepa’s annual SPRI data is a very visual demonstration of the progress we’re making as a nation, and is important in helping us understanding how changes in our society are impacting on our environment both directly and indirectly – ensuring Scotland can identify priority areas to reduce releases and track progress.

“As Scotland’s environmental regulator, Sepa’s firm focus remains on ensuring Scottish businesses are compliant with permit conditions designed to protect the environment, and supporting innovation. We’ve all got a role to play in tackling climate change and the continued reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from Scottish businesses is vital in helping our country reach net zero.”