Glasgow street cordoned off due to ‘falling debris’

A busy street in Glasgow has been cordoned off due to falling debris from a building.

Drivers have been urged to follow police directions after debris fell from a building on Gordon Street in the city centre, across from Glasgow Central Station.

Network Rail confirmed that the station’s entrance was still open but passengers should follow the police cordon in place.

They tweeted from their Glasgow Central account: “Our Gordon Street entrance remains open while

Glasgow City Council deal with a problem on a building across the street. Please follow the cordon that’s in place.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said: “Officers from Glasgow City Council’s Building Standards team are on-site, and will stay until any danger has been removed – masonry had fallen onto the pavement from the building on Gordon Street across from Central Station.

“We have instructed our emergency contractor to attend with a high reach appliance and remove the immediate danger.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers were on the scene to assist with road closures due to the unsafe building.