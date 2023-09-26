Arrest made after man dies following ‘disturbance’ in Stonehaven

A man has died following a “disturbance” at a property in Stonehaven, police have said.

Officers have arrested a 50-year-old man in connection with the incident in the Broomhill Road area of the Aberdeenshire town on Tuesday morning and inquiries are understood to be ongoing.

The alarm was raised at around 10.40am, a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

They said: “We were called around 10.40am on Tuesday September 26, to a report of a disturbance at a premises in the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”