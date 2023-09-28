Two arrested after police seize £45,000 worth of drugs in Aberdeen

Police believe they have caused “considerable disruption” to criminal activity in the north of Scotland after seizing illegal drugs worth up to £45,000.

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences after officers discovered significant amounts of heroin and crack cocaine during a search of a property in Aberdeen.

Both men, one aged 29 and one aged 19, are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police searched the property in the city’s Jute Street on Wednesday.

Detective Constable Lewis Ingram said: “This will have caused considerable disruption to criminal activity and highlights our commitment to cracking down on drugs.

“We remain committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and resource at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Anyone with any information or concerns regarding drugs in their community should contact police via 101.”