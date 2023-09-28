Union warns soft drinks giant is ‘tarnishing its reputation’ ahead of strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Union warns soft drinks giant is ‘tarnishing its reputation’ ahead of strike

By Press Association
AG Barr chief executive Roger White at the company’s factory in Cumbernauld (Stewart Attwood/AG Barr/PA)
AG Barr chief executive Roger White at the company’s factory in Cumbernauld (Stewart Attwood/AG Barr/PA)

Union members employed by a Scottish soft drinks manufacturer are to strike on Friday, warning the company is “tarnishing its reputation” as industrial action continues.

Unite union members employed by Irn Bru manufacturer AG Barr will take strike action at 12.01am on Friday after stating a pay increase “represents a significant real-terms pay cut”.

Strike action will continue until 12.59pm on the same day.

Staff are to stage a picket line and demonstration outside their employer’s headquarters in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Andrew Brown, Unite’s industrial officer, said: “This week AG Barr announced that pre-tax profits were up 12.6% to £27.8 million over the first six months of this year.

“We have a cash-rich company with tens of millions sitting in the bank.

“The company refuses to make a fair pay offer despite our members helping to make these massive profits.

“The 5% pay offer on the table represents a significant real-terms pay cut and our members are prepared to fight on to get what they deserve.

“We would urge the company to get back round the table before there is any further escalation in this dispute which is tarnishing its reputation.”

AG Barr staff
Staff at AG Barr’s Cumbernauld factory (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A spokesperson for AG Barr said: “We’re disappointed in the decision by 11 of our Scottish based HGV1 drivers, represented by Unite the union, to take industrial action.

“We made a pay offer that we believe is fair and competitive – in line with what has been agreed with our other employees. We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.

“We are committed to continuing to work with our trunker and shunter drivers and their trade union representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.

“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service.”