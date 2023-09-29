Woman dies three days after collision involving cyclist By Press Association September 29 2023, 4.58pm Share Woman dies three days after collision involving cyclist Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4770382/woman-dies-three-days-after-collision-involving-cyclist/ Copy Link Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA) A pedestrian has died three days after a collision involving a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament. The incident happened on Horse Wynd in Edinburgh at around 10.40am on Tuesday. The woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the incident. She died there on Friday, police said. The cyclist, a 20-year-old man, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and was later discharged. Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”