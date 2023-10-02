Man charged after bomb disposal squad called to home

A man has been charged after a bomb disposal squad was called to a home.

Police were called to the house in Bellshill on Saturday and alerted the bomb squad after finding “items”.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday September 30, officers attended a property on West End Drive, Bellshill.

“Items were discovered within and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) attended.

“Inquiries remain ongoing however there is no wider risk to the public.”