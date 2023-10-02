Man charged after bomb disposal squad called to home By Press Association October 2 2023, 11.57am Share Man charged after bomb disposal squad called to home Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/scotland/4771840/man-charged-after-bomb-disposal-squad-called-to-home/ Copy Link The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court (Jane Barlow/PA) A man has been charged after a bomb disposal squad was called to a home. Police were called to the house in Bellshill on Saturday and alerted the bomb squad after finding “items”. A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.30am on Saturday September 30, officers attended a property on West End Drive, Bellshill. “Items were discovered within and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal team) attended. “Inquiries remain ongoing however there is no wider risk to the public.”