Woman appears in court accused of attempted murder

A woman has appeared in court accused of attempted murder.

Amanda Welsh, 47, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday charged with attempting to murder a 30-year-old man in the city.

She is also accused of assaulting the man to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement, impairment and danger to life.

The man was found with serious injuries on Braid Street on Saturday and taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital at about 12.05am.

He died in hospital on Monday.

Welsh, from Glasgow, made no plea and is due to appear in court again within the next eight days.