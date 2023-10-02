Fire crews attend derelict hotel for second week in a row as new blaze reported

Fire crews have attended a blaze at a hotel a week after it previously burst into flames.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it sent appliances to Ayr Station Hotel, South Ayrshire, after reports of another fire at the building.

A spokesperson for the SFRS confirmed crews have left the scene but will send another crew later in the evening to ensure the fire does not return.

Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with last week’s fire which ravaged much of the derelict B-list building.

Two boys aged 17 and one aged 13 were reported to the relevant authorities while inquiries continued.

The fire caused significant disruption to local train services.

Two teenagers were also charged by police after a blaze at the hotel in May.