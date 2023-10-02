‘No visible fire’ at hotel as crews revisit site

There is “no visible fire” at a derelict hotel which has been attended by crews twice in one week, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Firefighters attended Ayr Station Hotel on Monday after receiving reports that the building was on fire for the second time in a week.

A spokesperson for South Ayrshire Council confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that fire crews had discovered a “small pocket of fire” earlier in the evening.

They said: “Former Ayr Station Hotel – Update As part of their ongoing monitoring arrangements, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has discovered a small pocket of fire within the former Station Hotel building.

“SFRS are on site now working to extinguish this.”

Appliances were sent to tackle the small fire – which follows a major fire last week that led to the arrests of three teenage boys.

The SFRS previously confirmed crews had since left the scene and would revisit the building later in the evening to ensure the flames were extinguished.

After revisiting the scene on Monday night, a spokesperson for the SFRS said: “We did have crews reattend and there was no change. There was no fire when we attended.

“There is no visible fire but we are reattending later to reinspect the area.”

The B-listed hotel is joined with Ayr Train Station.

Last week’s fire caused significant disruption to local train services.

Two teenagers were also charged by police after a different fire at the hotel in May.